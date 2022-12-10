Skip to Content
December 11, 2022 12:27 AM
Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 3:24PM PST until December 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE…In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National
Park and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and
Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Periods of blowing dust will be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

