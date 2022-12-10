Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 3:55AM PST until December 12 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

becoming west to northwest with gusts to 45 mph late Sunday

afternoon.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs and weak and shallow rooted trees could be blown

down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds below passes and near the

desert slopes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.