Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 9:11PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Brief gusts of 45 mph possible near the time of frontal

passage Sunday.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and

Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and palm fronds could break and fall, creating a hazard.

Weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.