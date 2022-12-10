Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 9:11PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph. Brief gusts of 45 mph possible near the time of frontal
passage Sunday.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and
Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm fronds could break and fall, creating a hazard.
Weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.