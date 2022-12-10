Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 9:11PM PST until December 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.