Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
December 11, 2022 6:27 AM
Published 9:11 PM

Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 9:11PM PST until December 12 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,
becoming west to northwest with gusts to 45 mph late Sunday
afternoon.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds below passes and near the
desert slopes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content