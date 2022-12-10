Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 9:11PM PST until December 12 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,
becoming west to northwest with gusts to 45 mph late Sunday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds below passes and near the
desert slopes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.