Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 9:13PM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong southwest to west winds expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000

ft, 4 to 10 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to

20 inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high

as 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin near 7000 feet

Sunday morning, falling to 4500-5500 feet Sunday evening, and

3500-4000 feet Sunday night. Snow is possible through the Cajon

Pass Sunday night and Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

