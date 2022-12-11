Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 12:40AM PST until December 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE…In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National
Park and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and
Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.