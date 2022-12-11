Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 3:46AM PST until December 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown
down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.