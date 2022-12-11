Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 6:00PM PST until December 12 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown
down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds below passes and near the
desert slopes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.