Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 3:11AM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong south to southwest winds expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft,

4 to 10 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 20

inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 75

mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin near 7000 feet

Sunday morning, falling to 4500-5500 feet Sunday evening, and

3500 feet by Monday morning. Snow is likely at times through the

Cajon Pass Sunday night and Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.