Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 3:11AM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong south to southwest winds expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft,
4 to 10 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 20
inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 75
mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin near 7000 feet
Sunday morning, falling to 4500-5500 feet Sunday evening, and
3500 feet by Monday morning. Snow is likely at times through the
Cajon Pass Sunday night and Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.