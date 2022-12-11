Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 9:24PM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty west winds expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft, 4 to 6
inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up to 8 inches
possible above 7000 feet.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and
poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive
tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.