Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 9:24PM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty west winds expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft, 4 to 6

inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up to 8 inches

possible above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and

poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive

tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.