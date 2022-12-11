Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 1:16PM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of accumulating snowfall expected. 1 to 6

inches likely along the higher elevations above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or

evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Convective snow showers could lower the

snow level to around 2500 feet at times. Heavier showers of

rain and small hail could create hazardous road conditions at

times. Snowfall of 6 inches is possible on the highest peaks.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.