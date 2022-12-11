Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:11AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of accumulating snowfall expected. 1 to 6 inches
likely along the higher elevations above 3000 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Convective snow showers could lower the
snow level to around 2500 feet at times. Heavier showers of rain
and small hail could create hazardous road conditions at times.
Snowfall of 6 inches is possible on the highest peaks.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.