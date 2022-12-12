Freeze Warning issued December 12 at 11:42AM PST until December 13 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first freeze of the season
for the Cadiz Basin of southeast San Bernardino County, ending
the growing season.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.