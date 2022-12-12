Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 3:03AM PST until December 12 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown

down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds below passes and near the

desert slopes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.