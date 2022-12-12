Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 1:17PM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers, gusty winds and low visibility at times in

fog and blowing snow.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and

poor visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.