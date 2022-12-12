Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 4:43AM PST until December 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow showers and gusty southwest winds expected.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to
6000 ft, 4 to 6 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up
to 8 inches possible above 7000 feet.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and
poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow squalls are possible, greatly
restricting visibility at times. Snow could impact travel
conditions through the Cajon Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.