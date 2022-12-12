Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:43AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. 1 to 6 inches likely above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Convective snow showers could lower the

snow level to around 2500 feet at times. Heavier showers of rain

and small hail could create hazardous road conditions at times.

Snowfall of 6 inches is possible on the highest peaks.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.