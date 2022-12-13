Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 12:48PM MST until December 15 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s expected for tonight and
Wednesday night.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County, Gila
River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Pinal
County, Tonto Basin and Dripping Springs. In California, Palo
Verde Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight MST/11 PM
PST tonight to 9 AM MST/8 AM PST Wednesday. For the second
Freeze Warning, from midnight MST/11 PM PST Wednesday night to
9 AM MST/8 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.