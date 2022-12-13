Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 2:44AM MST until December 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s
expected. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures in the lower 30s
possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest
Pinal County, Tonto Basin and Dripping Springs. In California,
Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight MST/11 PM PST
tonight to 9 AM MST/8 AM PST Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch,
from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.