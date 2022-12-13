Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 6:33AM PST until December 13 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
Temperatures in the Cadiz Basin dropped to below freezing
overnight. These temperatures are expected to rebound once the
sun rises.
