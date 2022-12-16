Freeze Warning issued December 16 at 12:40PM MST until December 17 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma
County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West
Pinal County and Sonoran Desert National Monument. In
California, Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight MST /11 PM PST/ tonight to 9 AM MST /8 AM
PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.