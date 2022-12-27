Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 1:51AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pockets of blowing dust could reduce
visibility on Interstate 15 near Barstow…Use caution if
traveling.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

