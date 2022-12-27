Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 3:49PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pockets of blowing dust could reduce

visibility on Interstate 15 near Barstow. Use caution if

traveling.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.