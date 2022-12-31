Dense Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 5:20AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility a quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains and Western Imperial
County.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Hazardous driving
conditions due to low visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.