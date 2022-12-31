High Wind Warning issued December 31 at 12:56PM PST until January 1 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Isolated gusts up to 75 mph along the desert slopes and
foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 1 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…DETAILS…Heavy rain and fog will reduce
visibility at times and create a hazard for New Year’s Eve
travel. The snow level will begin above 7000 feet, but will fall
after midnight, possibly icing up roads above 6000 feet.
Use caution if you must drive.