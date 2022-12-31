High Wind Warning issued December 31 at 4:36AM PST until January 1 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph possible along the

desert slopes and foothill areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…DETAILS…Heavy rain and fog, in addition

to the wind, will reduce visibility at times and create a

hazard for New Year’s Eve travel. The snow level will begin

above 7000 feet, but will fall after midnight, possibly icing up

roads above 6000 feet.

Use extra caution if you must drive.