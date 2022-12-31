Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 12:46PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility a quarter mile

or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern

Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Hazardous driving

conditions due to low visibility.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.