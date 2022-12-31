Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 12:56PM PST until January 1 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds through late evening, becoming west 15
to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at lower elevations.
Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to locally
60 mph over the mountains and desert slopes.
* WHERE…The San Diego and Riverside County mountains and
deserts.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.