Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 4:36AM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at lower elevations. Southwest to
west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to locally 60 mph over the
mountains and desert slopes.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest California.
* WHEN…From 8 PM today to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.