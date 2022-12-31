Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 5:20AM MST until January 1 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility a quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains and Western Imperial

County.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Hazardous driving

conditions due to low visibility.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.