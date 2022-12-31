Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:45PM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 35 mph at lower elevations.

* WHERE…The coastal and valley areas.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.