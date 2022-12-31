Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:45PM PST until January 1 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Local gusts to 60 mph over the ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…The San Diego and Riverside County mountains and

deserts.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.