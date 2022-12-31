Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:12 PM
Published 9:58 PM

Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:58PM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave
Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,
Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content