Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:58PM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave
Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,
Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.