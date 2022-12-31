Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 9:50PM PST until January 1 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet and 3 to 6 inches

from 7,000 to 8,000 feet. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations

could make travel difficult on New Year’s Day, especially in the

morning when temperatures will be at or below freezing. Fog will

also reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.