Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 12:31PM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.