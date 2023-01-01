Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 12:49AM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at lower elevations.

* WHERE…The coastal and valley areas.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm fronds could be blown down. A few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

