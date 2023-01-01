Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 12:49AM PST until January 1 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Local gusts to 65 mph over the ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…The San Diego and Riverside County mountains and
deserts.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

