Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:49AM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at lower elevations.
* WHERE…The coastal and valley areas.
* WHEN…Through 4 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down. A few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.