Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 7:55PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
Winds will continue to diminish early this evening. However, there
may still be areas with breezy conditions and localized blowing
dust.
Winds will continue to diminish early this evening. However, there
may still be areas with breezy conditions and localized blowing
dust.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.