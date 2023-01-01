Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:34PM PST until January 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of a trace to 3 inches below 6500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above

6500 feet. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Light snow accumulations possible with heavier showers

through the day and into this evening. Strong west winds all

day.

* IMPACTS…Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations

could make travel difficult. Fog will also reduce visibility at

times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.