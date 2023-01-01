Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:22AM PST until January 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches below 6500 feet and 5 to 12 inches above. West

winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations

could make travel difficult on New Year’s Day. Fog will also

reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.