Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:22AM PST until January 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of a trace to 3 inches below 6500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above

6500 feet. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Snow levels falling to 5500 feet this morning. Light

accumulations possible with heavier showers through the day and

into this evening. Strong west winds all day.

* IMPACTS…Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations

could make travel difficult on New Year’s Day. Fog will also

reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.