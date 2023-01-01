Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:22AM PST until January 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of a trace to 3 inches below 6500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above
6500 feet. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Snow levels falling to 5500 feet this morning. Light
accumulations possible with heavier showers through the day and
into this evening. Strong west winds all day.
* IMPACTS…Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations
could make travel difficult on New Year’s Day. Fog will also
reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.