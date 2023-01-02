Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 12:51 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 12:51PM PST until January 3 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60
mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content