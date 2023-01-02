Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 9:36PM PST until January 3 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.