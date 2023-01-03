Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 12:59 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 12:59PM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will turn to the northwest and weaken
Thursday night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content