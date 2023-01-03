Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 2:14AM PST until January 3 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.