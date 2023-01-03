Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 9:07PM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will turn southwest and weaken
with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.