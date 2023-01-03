Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 9:07PM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County

Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will turn southwest and weaken

with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.