Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 9:07PM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.