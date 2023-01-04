Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 1:50PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

